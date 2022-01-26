Thore Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $252,925.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $10,575.86 and approximately $252,925.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00289948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

