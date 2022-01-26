Thorstarter Market Cap Hits $9.54 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $471,165.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.