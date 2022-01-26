Throne Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Throne has traded down 59.3% against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $66.78 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

