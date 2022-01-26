Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $66.51 million and $25.85 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00302834 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.