Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $366,632.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

