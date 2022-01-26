Tigress Financial Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $168.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.93. 2,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,259. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Saturna Capital grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 1,021,010 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 11,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 462,973 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 361,154 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management now owns 15,205 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 99,452 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.