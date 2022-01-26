Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

TF opened at C$9.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 29.80. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$779.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, set a C$10.25 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.05.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

