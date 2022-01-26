Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 61.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

