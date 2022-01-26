Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.30 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58.30 ($0.79). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 89,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £195.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.13.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

