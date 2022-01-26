TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$150.86.
Shares of TSE:X traded up C$1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37.
In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
