TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$150.86.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

