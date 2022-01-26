TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of TNR Technical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNRK) were down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

TNR Technical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

TNR Technical, Inc engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

