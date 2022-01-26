Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

