Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.