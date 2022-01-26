Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Up 1.2%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.81. 42,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 11,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMRAY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

