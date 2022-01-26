Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Trading Down 0.3%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

