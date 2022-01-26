Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 142.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.73.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 185,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

