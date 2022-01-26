Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.62 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $21.48 or 0.00057827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $23.62 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.