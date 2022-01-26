Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Director Sells C$16,463.00 in Stock

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) Director Carl Hansen sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$16,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 491,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$496,617.

Torrent Capital stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.05. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$25.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. Torrent Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$1.25.

Get Torrent Capital alerts:

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.