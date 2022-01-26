Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading Up 12.1%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY)’s stock price was up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include prepaid and postpaid packages, aircards, handsets, and accessories. It operates through the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.