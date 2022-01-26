TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:TTE opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $14,973,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $9,696,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

