TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,178. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.