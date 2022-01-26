TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

