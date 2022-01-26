Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $62.67

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.67, but opened at $66.20. Trade Desk shares last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 49,829 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
