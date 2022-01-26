Traders Buy High Volume of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,220 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average daily volume of 7,370 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

