Traders Buy High Volume of Huazhu Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,297 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average volume of 892 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 1,469,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.