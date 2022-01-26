Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.47 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $56.47 million and $26.44 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,103.24 or 0.99942807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00090381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030531 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00443430 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,408,210 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

