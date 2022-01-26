Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Trane Technologies worth $772,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.90.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

