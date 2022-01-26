Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

NYSE TT opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

