TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.50.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,148. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

