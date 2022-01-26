Transcodium (TNS) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 78.2% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $213,358.83 and $3,308.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars.

