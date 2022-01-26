Transcodium (TNS) Price Up 165.5% Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $317,777.56 and approximately $2,802.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 165.5% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00041061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

