TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lifted by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.50.

TDG stock traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,295. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $618.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

