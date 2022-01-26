TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $614.60 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $618.50 and its 200-day moving average is $625.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

