Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.14

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.14 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 69.70 ($0.94). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.94), with a volume of 38,497 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of £11.34 million and a PE ratio of 69.70.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Melvyn Segal acquired 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958.64 ($6,690.02). Also, insider Nigel Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,332.97). Insiders bought a total of 30,112 shares of company stock worth $2,655,864 in the last quarter.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

