TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Stock Price Up 1%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 2,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

