Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $179.00 price target on the stock. Travelers Companies traded as high as $169.57 and last traded at $168.60, with a volume of 2210037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.83.

According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3,585.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

