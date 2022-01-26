Travelers Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,798 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,263% compared to the typical volume of 719 put options.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.65. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

