Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sells $22,957.72 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $22,957.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 666,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

