Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,132 shares of company stock worth $1,686,440. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

