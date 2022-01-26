Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 1,875 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,348. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
