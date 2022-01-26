Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,938 ($26.15).

TPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,499.50 ($20.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.27. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330.50 ($17.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

