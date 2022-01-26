Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $232,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

