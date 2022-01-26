Tredje AP fonden Sells 278,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 278,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $250,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.51. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

