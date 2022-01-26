Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TV. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.57.

TV stock remained flat at $C$1.43 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 171,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,992. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

