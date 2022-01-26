Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TREX stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,391. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

