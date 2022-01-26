Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,479,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.03% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $304,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

TPH stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.