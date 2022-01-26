Tribe Market Cap Hits $315.43 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Tribe has a market cap of $315.43 million and $12.81 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00041061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005990 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.