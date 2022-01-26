Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.20

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 4157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $502.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141 over the last three months. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tricida by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

