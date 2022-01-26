TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

TCBK stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

