TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

